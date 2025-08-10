GCTU Warns Against Defamatory Publications, Threatens Legal Action



Accra: The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has cautioned individuals and media outlets against circulating unsubstantiated allegations, warning of legal action against those found culpable. This follows what the University describes as a growing wave of defamatory content on social media and certain online platforms, allegedly aimed at tarnishing its reputation and that of key officials.





According to Ghana News Agency, GCTU expressed its concerns in a statement signed by its Management. The statement emphasized that some of these defamatory publications are being orchestrated or influenced by individuals with personal grievances, including aggrieved former employees. These actions are perceived as self-serving and parochial. The statement also pointedly criticized Sankofa Online for consistently publishing defamatory articles without seeking clarification or response from the University, labeling the outlet’s conduct as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘legally questionable.’





While internal investigations are underway into reported cases of academic dishonesty, the University condemned the publication of unverified allegations, noting that it was not given the opportunity to respond. GCTU’s Management issued a strong warning to all individuals and media entities involved in spreading baseless allegations, asserting that those found responsible would face legal consequences.





The University reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and academic excellence, while firmly opposing the misuse of media and digital platforms to spread falsehoods. An internal committee has been established to evaluate the allegations in line with the University’s disciplinary code.





GCTU urged the public and stakeholders to disregard reports that are not independently verified, and reaffirmed its focus on producing high-quality graduates to lead Ghana’s digital transformation.

