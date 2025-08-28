Eschew Examination Malpractices – Minister Cautions WASSCE Candidates



Bolgatanga: Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister, has issued a stern warning to candidates sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the region. He urged them to shun all forms of examination malpractice, emphasizing that such actions could jeopardize their educational future, tarnish their hard-earned reputation, and undermine the credibility of the examination process.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Regional Minister advised candidates to rely on their preparation, maintain discipline, and approach their examinations with confidence. He reassured them that by staying calm and composed, they could achieve the results they desire. ‘Do not panic, and if you don’t panic, you will get all the As that you want,’ Mr Akamugri stated. He encouraged students to consider themselves as the best in the world, suggesting that a cool head would naturally lead to success.





Mr Akamugri’s advice came during a tour of selected senior high schools, including Bolgatanga Senior High School and Zuarungu Senior High School, where he aimed to encourage students and monitor the examination process. He reminded candidates that involvement in malpractice is not only a violation of school rules but also a breach of national laws, potentially leading to severe consequences. ‘Do not giraffe; be confident in yourselves, and we pray that God will be with us, and at the end of the day, you will all score As,’ he added.





The Regional Minister also called on students to remain focused and committed to their studies, urging them to conduct themselves responsibly throughout the examination period. He warned against engaging in violence, which could disrupt the process and jeopardize their future. Accompanying the Minister were Mrs Alice Ellen Abeere-Inga, the Regional Education Director, and Alhaji Muhammadu Issaku, the Acting Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council.





Mrs Abeere-Inga expressed concern over the increasing incidents of results cancellation due to examination malpractices. She encouraged students to engage in independent work to avoid becoming victims, highlighting the importance of integrity in achieving genuine academic success.

