GCAA Assures Continuation of Air Traffic Services Amid GhATSEA Strike Threat



Accra: The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has assured all airline operators, aviation stakeholders, and the travelling public that air traffic services will continue despite a threat of industrial action by the Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GhATSEA). It said a comprehensive contingency measure had been activated to ensure the continued safe, reliable, and secure provision of air traffic services across the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).

According to Ghana News Agency, the GhATSEA served notice of a proposed industrial action effective Thursday, October 30, 2025. A statement signed and issued by the management of GCAA stated that in anticipation of the threat, management developed and implemented a CNS/ATM Systems Contingency Plan to maintain operational continuity and avoid disruptions to both domestic and international flight operations.

The contingency plan outlines detailed operational procedures, designated response teams, and robust coordination mechanisms designed to

uphold aviation safety and service integrity during the period of the industrial action, the statement noted. The Authority urged all stakeholders, airlines, and members of the travelling public to remain calm and confident in the measures put in place.

The statement added that the GCAA remained fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of air navigation service delivery and ensuring the safety and security of all flights within Ghana’s airspace. ‘The Authority will continue to value human capacity development and promote staff welfare,’ the statement assured.

Established in 1986, the GCAA is the regulatory agency for air transport in Ghana. It provides air navigation services (air space management) within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR), licenses air transport operations, and regulates the operations of aerodromes in the country. It is also responsible for the economic regulation, consumer protection, and the facilitation of efficient aviation operations and services.