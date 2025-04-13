GBC Director-General Confirms Board’s Legitimate Status Amidst Rumours



Accra: Professor Amin Alhassan, the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has affirmed the legitimacy of the Corporation’s Board amidst circulating rumours questioning its validity. He clarified that the Board was established by the National Media Commission (NMC) and remains valid as the NMC has not revoked its mandate.





According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Alhassan addressed these concerns during a staff durbar at the GBC headquarters. He referenced Article 167(c) of the 1992 Constitution, which protects state-owned media from executive interference, dismissing contrary claims as uninformed. The durbar, which included board members, management, and staff, aimed to address recent issues impacting GBC’s reputation and business outlook.





There has been tension within the Corporation as unionised staff previously called for Professor Alhassan’s resignation, citing a misalignment with GBC’s aspirations. At a press conference on March 20, 2025, Mr. Sam Nat Kevor, Chairman of the GBC Local Union, declared the Director-General unwelcome, emphasizing that workers would maintain the broadcaster’s strategic role in national security without disrupting operations.





In a related matter, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) suspended Professor Alhassan’s salary from March 2025, pointing to financial clearance requirements. A letter from Mr. Kwasi Agyei highlighted Section 25(5) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which necessitates clearance for appointments and renewals, including retrospective approval for Professor Alhassan’s four-year contract starting October 2, 2023, to September 2027.





Professor Alhassan expressed concerns over misinformation and negative press, noting that a diplomatic mission withdrew from a significant partnership due to the public noise and instability at GBC. He warned that such poor publicity could adversely affect the Corporation’s operations, emphasizing the need for internal resolution of issues, unity, discipline, and productivity.





During the durbar, Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Chairman of the GBC Board, called for industrial harmony and mutual respect between management and staff to sustain operations in a competitive media environment. He acknowledged that internal tensions are natural but must be managed constructively. He also shared a letter from the NMC dated March 25, 2025, confirming the renewal of Professor Alhassan’s tenure on February 26, 2024, which was publicly announced during the introduction of GBC’s new Board on August 13, 2024.





Staff at the event raised concerns regarding logistics, equipment, and compensation while commending Professor Alhassan for his leadership, rebranding efforts, and enhancing GBC’s social media presence. They also appealed for the absorption of National Service personnel in the social media department to maintain digital engagement.

