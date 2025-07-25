GBA Sends Goodwill Message to Laryea Ahead of ABU Junior Middleweight Title



Accra: The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has extended a goodwill message to Jacob Tetteh Laryea as he prepares for his next fight in Congo. The young Ghanaian boxer will compete for the African Boxing Union (ABU) junior middleweight title against Jacques Tshikubu Muvud at Congo’s Chaptiteau de Kolwezi.





According to Ghana News Agency, Laryea, who is undefeated in 12 professional fights, enters the battle as a heavy favourite. However, he will face a tough test against local favourite Muvud, who holds a record of 9 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw.





A statement signed by Mr. Roger Barnor, Acting President of GBA, emphasized the weeks of hard work Laryea has put into preparing for this fight. Mr. Barnor expressed extreme confidence in Laryea’s ability to overcome the adversary in front of his home fans. “The entire nation is behind you. Go and make the nation proud,” the statement read.





The weigh-in for the bout is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025, with the main bout set for the following day.

