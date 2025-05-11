Free Sanitary Pad Initiative in Ghana: Addressing Implementation Gaps for Sustainable Impact



Accra: Girls in deprived communities across Ghana often grapple with the inability to afford sanitary products, resorting instead to unsafe alternatives such as cloths and dirty rags. This predicament not only compromises their health but also affects their school attendance and participation. In response, President John Dramani Mahama launched the Free Sanitary Pad Initiative on April 24, aiming to improve menstrual hygiene and enhance educational access for female students.

According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative seeks to provide free sanitary pads to 2 million schoolgirls, ensuring consistent monthly distribution to prevent absenteeism caused by menstruation. The 2025 Budget Statement has allocated GHS 292.4 million for this purpose, with ongoing procurement of over six million sanitary pads. Each student is expected to receive three packets per term at the basic level and four packets per semester at the secondary level, facilitated through the Ghana Education Service.

The Alliance for Reproducti

ve Health Rights (ARHR) commends the government for this progressive step, recognizing its importance in addressing education, health, and gender equity concerns. However, the alliance emphasizes the need for a clear implementation strategy, questioning the distribution frequency and the policy’s funding model. They stress the importance of a transparent financial plan to ensure the initiative’s sustainability, suggesting potential partnerships with international donors and NGOs.

The Forum for African Women Educationist (FAWE), Ghana chapter, highlights the necessity of equitable distribution, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas. They advocate for complementary investments in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools, ensuring the programme’s effectiveness. The forum also underscores the importance of community sensitization and school-based education to complement the initiative.

A World Bank report underscores the significance of access to sanitary products in maintaining menstrua

l hygiene, citing reduced infections and improved mental health among girls. The Ghana News Agency echoes this sentiment, calling for a comprehensive discussion on the Free Pad Distribution Policy to effectively tackle period poverty, particularly in marginalized communities.