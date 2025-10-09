Former President Kufuor Pays Tribute to Prophetess Rebekah Nhyira of Edumfa



Accra: Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed his condolences to the family of Prophetess Rebekah Nhyira, affectionately called Mama Becky. He described her as ‘a woman of deep faith whose ministry touched countless lives across the nation and beyond,’ a statement issued to the Ghana News said.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kufuor conveyed his tribute when a delegation from the Edumfa Heavenly Ministry paid him a courtesy visit to formally announce the passing of the renowned spiritual leader. He acknowledged Prophetess Nhyira’s exceptional contribution to Ghana’s spiritual well-being and offered words of comfort to the bereaved family and the church.





The delegation, led by Okogyedom Okyem VI, Odumekyir-Abaka, and Pastor Benjamin Ampim Bedford, Head Pastor of the Edumfa Prayer Camp, included elders of the ministry and members of the late prophetess’s family. Prophetess Nhyira, the only daughter of Elder J.K. ‘Paapa’ Mensah and Prophetess Grace Mensah, the visionary founder of Edumfa Prayer Camp, was born in 1956 and passed on in 2025.





‘She succeeded her mother in 2013 and led the ministry with distinction, maintaining Edumfa as a refuge for prayer, deliverance, and healing,’ the statement said. A mother of four and grandmother of eleven, Mama Becky ‘is remembered as a matriarch and intercessor whose spiritual legacy continues to inspire many.’





Following her peaceful transition, her son, Pastor Benjamin Ampim Bedford, has assumed leadership of the ministry, according to the statement. ‘He is continuing her work as Head Pastor and Watchman of the Edumfa Heavenly Ministry.’





She would be buried on Saturday, November 15, 2025, following a burial service, at the Edumfa Prayer Camp. The thanksgiving service would be held there the following day.

