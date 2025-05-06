Former Ashaiman MP Alfred Agbesi Dies at 70

Accra: Mr. Alfred Kwame Agbesi, a former Ashaiman Member of Parliament (MP) and former Deputy Majority Leader, has been reported dead at the age of 70. Mr. Agbesi, a lawyer by profession, represented Ashaiman in Parliament from 2005 to 2017 under the banner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Ghana News Agency, the death of Mr. Agbesi was officially announced through a press statement signed by Mr. Thompson Agbesi, Esq., on behalf of the family head. The statement expressed, ‘The family of the late Alfred Kwame Agbesi regrets to announce to the general public the passing away of their beloved son, former Member of Parliament of Ashaiman Constituency and former Deputy Majority Leader of the 6th Parliament of Ghana.’

The statement further mentioned that the former MP passed away in the early hours of Friday, May 02, 2025, at the 37 Military Hospital following a short illness. It also noted that details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.