Foreign Service Institute Governing Council Inaugurated to Strengthen Ghana’s Diplomatic Training



Accra: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has inaugurated the first Governing Council of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) in Accra. The inauguration marks a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to enhance the professionalism and capacity of its diplomatic corps, ensuring the nation’s effective representation on the global stage.





According to Ghana News Agency, the FSI, established in 2023, provides formalized training for Foreign Service Officers and other public officials, bridging the gap between academic theory and practical diplomacy. The newly inaugurated Governing Council comprises distinguished individuals with extensive expertise in diplomacy, public service, and policy. They include Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as Chair, Amb. Ramses J. Cleland, Chief Director, Amb. Philibert I.K.A Johnson, Director, PPMEB, Amb. Jane Gasu, Director, LETB, Amb. Muhammad Adam, Director, FSI, and Amb. Agnes Aggrey Orleans. Other members include Mr. Fred Amissah, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Kofi Safo Akyea, Mr. Clarence Amoatey, Madam Gina Apenteng, Mr. Sebastian Deh, MP for Kpando, Mr. Adams Mahama Misbahu, MP for Mion, Mr. Kwame Gakpey, MP for Keta, and Amb. Grant Ntrakwa.





Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the Institute’s role in shaping a new generation of diplomats equipped to navigate the complexities of modern international relations. He outlined the FSI’s ambitious vision to become a continental hub for diplomatic training and research, fostering Afrocentric perspectives and solutions to Africa’s challenges. The Minister also revealed plans to transition the Institute to an autonomous or semi-autonomous status to enhance its operational flexibility and attract sustainable funding for its expanded mandate.





Mr. Ablakwa tasked the Council with guiding the FSI’s strategic direction, focusing on curriculum development, policy-driven research, and institutional partnerships. He emphasized the need for training programs to reflect modern diplomatic trends, including digital diplomacy, economic statecraft, and climate diplomacy. The Foreign Affairs Minister also stressed the importance of technological integration and diversity to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all participants.





Since its inception, the FSI has made significant progress, hosting high-level policy dialogues on topics such as Artificial Intelligence and Diplomacy, and securing the hosting rights for the 2027 International Forum on Diplomatic Training (IFDT). This achievement positions Ghana as a leader in diplomatic training on the African continent, Mr. Ablakwa stated. The Institute has also conducted orientation programs for newly recruited Foreign Service Officers and plans to introduce intensive language training in Spanish, French, and Chinese to enhance linguistic competence among diplomats.





The Minister expressed confidence in the Council’s ability to steer the FSI toward excellence, noting that the caliber of Ghana’s diplomacy depends on the professionalism of its representatives. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and policy frameworks to support the Institute’s growth. The Foreign Minister urged the Council to uphold the highest standards of leadership, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring that Ghana’s diplomatic corps remained proud ambassadors of the nation’s values and aspirations on the world stage. The Council pledged to collaborate in building a forward-looking and responsive Foreign Service.

