Foreign Missions Join Ghana in Mourning Helicopter Crash Victims



Accra: The nation continues to receive messages from the international community expressing sympathy over the August 6 military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region, which resulted in the deaths of senior government officials and military officers.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Ghana Air Force helicopter was carrying eight prominent figures when it crashed, leading to the deaths of Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister; and Mr Samuel Aboagye, former NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East. The crash also claimed the lives of Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu, described as one of the Ghana Air Force’s brightest young pilots; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.





The incident has plunged the nation into mourning, prompting condolences from across the globe. On Tuesday, members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana signed a Book of Condolence at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has been opened from August 12 to 14, 2025, in honour of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.





Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, expressed deep sorrow, stating that the tragedy left him and many others ‘petrified and traumatised.’ He offered condolences to the victims’ families and the nation.





Mr Rolf Olson, Charg© d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, was among the envoys who signed the book, conveying condolences on behalf of the United States and describing the deceased as heroes dedicated to serving their country.





Mr Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, called the incident ‘tragic and deeply saddening,’ expressing hope for Ghana’s recovery and reaffirming Denmark’s friendship with Ghana.





Mr Sergei Berdnikov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ghana, noted that the tragedy would strengthen Ghana’s unity, affirming Russia’s solidarity with Ghana for the loss.





Mr Daniel Kottut, Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana, conveyed Kenya’s condolences, describing the victims as fallen heroes and offering prayers for the bereaved families.





Mr Albert Mateyo Chifita, Deputy High Commissioner of Zambia to Ghana, recalled historic bonds between Zambia and Ghana, extending condolences for the painful loss.





Matej Denk, Charg© d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Czech to Ghana, conveyed condolences, recalling engagements with the deceased ministers during President Petr Pavel’s visit to Ghana.





Ms Anne Kariuki, Acting Representative of UNICEF Ghana, pledged UNICEF’s solidarity with Ghana during this difficult time.





Ms Isabel Ibarra, representing the Embassy of Spain, and Mr Syed Nauzer Idid, Charg© d’Affaires of the High Commission of Malaysia, also extended condolences on behalf of their nations.





Mr Abdalafatah A. K. Alsattari, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ghana, conveyed the condolences of Palestine, expressing firm support for Ghana during the mourning period.





Ms Rita Odoom, Administrative Executive at the Consulate of the Republic of Seychelles, and Mr Paulino Choty, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of South Sudan, affirmed their countries’ solidarity and support for Ghana.





Thomas Mbomba, a former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, described the deaths as a devastating loss, extending heartfelt condolences to the families and the Government of Ghana, while acknowledging the significant contributions of the late statesmen to national development.

