Fidelity Bank Ghana Launches ‘Sika Bumm Reloaded’ Promo to Reward Customers



Accra: Fidelity Bank has announced its ‘Sika Bumm’ promotion, now rebranded as ‘Sika Bumm Reloaded.’ The initiative, building on its previous success, aims to empower customers with life-changing lump sums of money, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to rewarding diligence and encouraging financial stability across Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the ‘Sika Bumm Reloaded’ campaign offers a straightforward yet impactful path to significant cash prizes. With a minimum deposit and maintenance of just GHS 500 in their current or savings account, customers automatically begin earning points each month. This points-based raffle system, operated through the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) Caritas platform, is designed to drive sustainable deposit growth and reward consistent account activity.





For every GHS 500 in deposit growth, a customer earns one raffle point, directly increasing their chances of winning in both the monthly and grand draws. More points mean greater chances of winning in both the monthly and grand draws, it said.





Mr. Julian Opuni, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Ghana, emphasised the importance of rewarding deserving customers. The Sika Bumm Reloaded campaign reflects the bank’s respect for the goals and discipline of its customers. The initiative aims to transform lives by providing lump sums that can be used for various personal and financial goals.





Whether it’s to invest in a business, purchase land, enjoy a family vacation, acquire a car, or build a financial nest egg, Fidelity Bank is giving customers the opportunity to pursue their dreams and plans. Mr. Opuni explained that the promo is a way of rewarding customers for managing their finances responsibly.





The promo features exciting draws designed to keep the momentum going. Monthly draws are held at the end of each month, with winners announced in the second week of the following month. Each monthly draw will reward 10 fortunate customers with GHS 5,000 each.





The pinnacle of the promo is the Grand Draw, where the top 10 winners will receive substantial prizes ranging from GHS 30,000 to an impressive GHS 100,000. According to the Bank, the system encourages long-term savings and account activity, aligning with Fidelity’s broader financial inclusion and customer growth strategies.





Qualifying customers will receive regular SMS notifications detailing their ticket allocations for upcoming draws, along with venue and date information. This ensures transparency and keeps participants engaged throughout the campaign.





The Bank has encouraged existing customers to actively participate in the ‘Sika Bumm Reloaded’ promotion by growing and maintaining their account balances. Non-customers are also warmly invited to open an account with Fidelity Bank today and seize this extraordinary opportunity to be rewarded for their savings discipline.

