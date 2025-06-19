Fidelity Bank and Innohub Launch GTIC 2025 to Empower GreenTech Innovators in Ghana



Accra: As part of efforts to support the government’s job creation objective, especially in the agricultural sector, Fidelity Bank, in partnership with Innohub Foundation, has launched the second edition of the Fidelity GreenTech Innovation Challenge (GTIC). The initiative is designed to support idea-stage GreenTech businesses that address pressing challenges in Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

According to Ghana News Agency, this year’s challenge will award grant funding totaling over GHS900,000 to 16 outstanding teams, enabling them to transform their concepts into viable, sustainable solutions. “At Fidelity Bank, we believe that transformative change begins with bold ideas,” said Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR at Fidelity Bank. “This year, by prioritizing support for early-stage businesses, we aim to identify and empower innovative entrepreneurs whose solutions can make a significant impact on Ghana’s agricultural sector,” she added.

In a continued commitment

to fostering agricultural innovation, Fidelity Bank will provide over GHS 1,000,000 in direct grant funding and support to 16 selected idea-stage enterprises. Each of the selected winners will receive GHS50,000, with the top three businesses receiving GHS100,000, GHS80,000, and GHS70,000 respectively, the organizers said. The funding is intended to help innovators refine their innovations, validate market demand, and build traction toward market entry, it said.

Whereas the Idea Stage will build on learnings from the inaugural 2024 Challenge, which spanned three tiers, GTIC 2025 concentrates on early-stage businesses (Ideation Tier). This approach is designed to identify disruptive concepts, accelerate early validation, and build collaborative teams. “By zeroing in on early-stage solutions, we deepen our commitment to nurturing the next generation of GreenTech innovators,” said Nelson Amo, Executive Director at Innohub. “Innohub will work closely with all 16 selected teams to refine their business models, ens

ure product-market fit, and prepare them for future growth. We’re excited to see how these businesses will evolve into transformative ventures for Ghana’s agricultural sector,” he added.

The initiative would make significant contributions towards addressing Ghana’s unemployment challenge. The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicates that more than 1.55 million people, or 13.4 per cent of Ghana’s economically active population, are out of work compared to the 5.3 per cent jobless rate recorded in the 2010 census. The World Bank estimates that more than 110,000 Ghanaian youths graduate from universities every year, but more than 12 per cent of the youth are unemployed and more than four times that number are underemployed. The Bank has projected that Ghana would have to create at least 300,000 new jobs annually to absorb the increasing number of unemployed people given the country’s growing youth population. It is against this backdrop of the urgent ne

ed for job creation that the Fidelity GreenTech Innovation Challenge (GTIC) aims to make an impact.