FDA Suspends Manufacturing of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix Due to Safety Concerns



Accra: The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has taken decisive action by suspending the manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix and ordering a market recall of specific batches of the product. This move comes after a series of consumer complaints and an investigation into Nutrifoods Ghana Limited’s manufacturing practices.

According to Ghana News Agency, the FDA’s investigation revealed infractions related to standards and quality at Nutrifoods Ghana Limited’s manufacturing plant. It was noted that the maintenance of critical manufacturing equipment was poor, and monitoring systems were deemed inadequate, posing a risk to public health and safety. The compromised sealing mechanisms at the plant resulted in contamination and bloating of the products in pouches, with mold found on some items, raising significant health concerns.

The FDA has initiated internal investigations to determine if there were any regulatory lapses. Nutrifoods had faced a similar suspension in January 2025. The release emphasized th

at any dereliction of duty would be addressed promptly to enhance regulatory oversight.

The FDA has advised consumers, retailers, and wholesalers to comply with the directive and assured continued rigorous oversight to protect public health and safety. Nutrifoods Ghana Limited has pledged to investigate the root cause of the issue, recalling all affected batches of the Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix across various sizes and batch numbers.

Jay Jagadip Anjaria, the Business Head of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, urged consumers not to consume the identified products and to return them to the company’s Tema Office or distributors nationwide. The company has provided a contact number for further assistance and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, assuring that they are committed to maintaining high-quality standards and working closely with the FDA throughout the recall process.

Nutrifoods Ghana Ltd remains dedicated to ensuring consumer satisfaction and safety, committing to recover and replace all affec

ted products promptly.