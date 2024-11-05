FDA and GSA Collaborate to Streamline Regulatory Approvals for Businesses and SMEs.



Accra: The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) have initiated a harmonization effort to synchronize their regulatory and certification processes, aiming to expedite approval procedures for businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This initiative, approved by the Boards of both Authorities, seeks to reduce the costs associated with regulatory approvals and product certifications while significantly saving time.

According to Ghana News Agency, local manufacturers will now be able to avoid navigating two separate processes to obtain regulatory approval from the FDA and certification from the GSA. The harmonization involves sharing data and clarifying testing and inspection procedures, resulting in lower fees and quicker turnaround times. Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, and Prof. Alexander Dodoo, Director-General of the GSA, emphasized the substantial cost and time savings for product registration and certification through this initia

tive. It is also expected to bolster the capacity of SMEs and local businesses to trade within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Dr. Darko stated that harmonization would streamline processes, conserving time, effort, and resources for SMEs. She highlighted that the initiative encourages local industries to capitalize on its benefits, enhancing operational efficiencies that ultimately reduce product costs for consumers. She also noted the importance of supporting businesses’ growth as global markets increasingly embrace harmonization, aiming to empower industries and create an environment where companies can thrive, leading to more affordable products for all consumers. Dr. Darko called for active engagement with the initiative and inspired her colleagues to champion its success.

Prof. Dodoo expressed his enthusiasm about the simplification of processes, noting that the purpose of this effort was to streamline processes for businesses, saving both time and cost. He explained that this one-st

op-shop approach allows the two institutions to eliminate redundancy in securing necessary regulatory approvals and third-party certifications. He emphasized that this advancement would not have been possible without digital tools and urged everyone to embrace Ghana’s digitalization agenda.

The two Authorities will expand their enforcement activities by relying on shared data to ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative, where a common platform will manage documentation for the harmonization initiative. The FDA-GSA harmonization initiative has received positive feedback from industry players, including the Association of Ghana Industries and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP). Mr. Seth Twum-Akwaboah, CEO of the AGI, praised the leadership of the FDA and GSA for their vision and courage in driving this process, urging local manufacturers to engage fully, emphasizing the AGI’s commitment to local manufacturing.

Benyima Farms, a local fruit producer, is among th

e first companies to benefit from this initiative. The company has expressed delight at how the initiative has enabled it to expand operations in Ghana and penetrate the European market. Mr. Emmanuel Kafari, Manager of Certification and Export Administration at Benyima Farms, lauded the initiative, stating it provides strong confirmation of the quality and safety of their products, offering vital third-party assurance in their export operations.

The initiative has attracted attention from national regulatory authorities and standards bodies across Africa, with countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, and Nigeria already exploring similar programs. This underscores Ghana’s leadership in promoting intra-African trade as part of the AfCFTA and aligns with the African Union’s agenda to create a prosperous and wealthy Africa.

The two Agency Heads extended gratitude to their Boards for their steadfast commitment, which has been instrumental in advancing this initiative. They also acknowledged the government’s invaluable

support in creating an enabling environment, recognizing that their facilitation has laid the foundation for success. ‘Together, this collaboration strengthens our industries and enhances the value we deliver to consumers,’ they affirmed.