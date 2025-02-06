General

Farmerline CEO Joins Heifer International Board

Accra: Farmerline, a leading agricultural technology company, announced the appointment of its Co-founder and CEO, Alloysius Attah, to the Board of Directors of Heifer International, a global nonprofit organization. Heifer International operates in 19 countries, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build livelihoods that ensure a living income. Since 1944, it has worked with over 52 million people worldwide to end hunger and poverty sustainably.



According to Ghana News Agency, a statement by Worlali Senyo, Farmerline’s Country Manager, highlighted that the appointment aligns with the company’s ongoing leadership in digital agricultural innovation. Farmerline has digitized 2.2 million farmers over the past decade through its Mergdata platform, which was recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions in 2019. Recently, the platform’s Darli AI app received TIME’s Best Innovations recognition in 2024.



The statement emphasized that this appointment offers a chance to further scale digital innovation in agricultural development, demonstrating how technology can create lasting wealth for farmers and local agribusinesses. Surita Sandosham, Heifer International’s President and CEO, welcomed the appointment, expressing gratitude and noting that Alloysius’s experience and passion for social impact align with Heifer’s vision of a world free of hunger and poverty.



Key achievements under Alloysius Attah’s leadership include the digitalization of 2.2 million farmers and building partnerships with over 3,000 organizations across 50 countries. Additionally, they have developed award-winning digital solutions for agriculture and pioneered regenerative farming practices through digital training. Farmerline, founded in 2023, continues to create lasting wealth for farmers through its innovative digital solutions.

