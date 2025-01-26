FanMilk Apologises for Truck Accident on Achimota-Tesano Overhead Bridge



Accra: Management of Fan Milk PLC has apologised to motorists and the public for the inconvenience caused by an accident involving a truck from one of its third-party logistics partners, Adwenpa Transport Services Limited. The incident took place on the Achimota-Tesano overhead bridge on Saturday evening, January 25, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued in Accra by FanMilk clarified that the truck was not carrying any products at the time of the accident. Fortunately, no injuries, fatalities, or damage to other vehicles were reported. The statement assured stakeholders that Adwenpa was working with authorities to review the incident.





The truck reportedly toppled, leaving vehicles to navigate the area using a single lane. The driver, who was the only person on board, escaped unharmed. FanMilk expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused to road users, the community, and motorists.

