Family Health University Open Day Exposes Future Scholars to Academic Opportunities



Accra: The Family Health University opened its doors to prospective students, hosting an engaging and informative Open Day event to showcase the university’s diverse academic offerings, state-of-the-art facilities, and campus life as part of its week-long activities.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Omobolanle Ozoya, Director of Quality Assurance and Head of the Department of Child Health, welcomed the students, emphasizing that the institution had achieved its current university status through dedicated hard work. She highlighted the impactful contributions of the vibrant alumni making significant strides across the nation as healthcare professionals.





Ms. Bridget Afedo, the Librarian at FHU, introduced students to the modern advancements in utilizing E-Library facilities, demonstrating how these resources enhanced learning and made academic access more efficient for students.





At the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Dr. Patience Aniteye, the Dean, provided students with an in-depth overview of essential nursing skills crucial for their professional development.





The event featured various activities to give future students a glimpse into life at FHU, including campus tours, interactive sessions with faculty, and presentations on the university’s wide array of programmes. The events attracted students from Nungua Senior High School, O’Reilly Senior High School, Labone Senior High School, Osu Presec Senior High School, La Presec Senior High School, Osu Salem Senior High School, and Teshie Technical Training Institute.





Students were welcomed with guided tours around the campus, including visits to key academic buildings, libraries, student accommodations, Family Health Hospital, and research centres. The tours offered a first-hand look at the facilities that make FHU a leading institution in the health sector.





Throughout the day, information sessions covered topics ranging from admissions and aid to career services and extracurricular opportunities. Faculty members from various departments gave presentations on their respective courses, highlighting how FHU encourages hands-on learning, research opportunities, and global perspectives.





One of the highlights of the Open Day was the opportunity for students to meet and chat with some past students of the University. This informal setting allowed prospective students to hear first-hand about the university experience, student life, and available facilities. “Also, we wanted to make sure that future students got an authentic view of what it is like to be part of the Family Health University community,” a spokesperson mentioned.





The event concluded with a Q and A session, where prospective students had the opportunity to ask questions about the admissions process, student support services, and what makes FHU stand out as an institution of higher learning. The Open Day was a resounding success, providing valuable insights to those interested in pursuing their higher education at FHU.





As the day wrapped up, attendees left with a deeper understanding of what to expect during their university journey and a renewed excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead. FHU is dedicated to fostering academic excellence, research innovation, and student development. With a commitment to providing an inclusive and dynamic learning environment, FHU empowers students to pursue their passions, develop critical skills, and make meaningful contributions to society.

