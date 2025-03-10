Africa Press Releases

Falcon Adds Embraer and Bombardier Private Jets to Its Fleet

Web DeskComments Off on Falcon Adds Embraer and Bombardier Private Jets to Its Fleet
Falcon Adds Embraer and Bombardier Private Jets to Its Fleet

Embraer_and_Bombardier_Private_Jets-Falcon Adds Embraer and Bombardier Private Jets to Its Fleet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon has today unveiled that it will be adding Embraer Legacy 650 and Bombardier Challenger 850 private jets to its growing fleet.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, said: “We are topping up our multi-million dollar investment in the Falcon private jet fleet with the aim to introduce cutting-edge cabin products on more of our aircraft, demonstrating a clear commitment to elevating the customer experience with a best-in-class suite of products across every aircraft type. The addition of more aircraft  fitted with our newest generation seats, updated cabin finishings and a contemporary colour palette also marks a significant step in ensuring more customers can consistently experience our premium private aviation products across a more modern and flexible fleet.”

Embraer’s Legacy 650 is the workhorse of executive aviation, offering comfort for 14 passengers spread across three cabin zones and travelling for up to 7,200km.

Bombardier Challenger 850 is the largest super-midsize business jet that was built by Bombardier Aerospace. Built for maximum comfort and speed, the private jet features superior cabin volume, enhancing executive comfort and productivity. It can carry up to 14 passengers in superior comfort for up to 5,200km.

Destined to become the leading private jet operator in the Middle East, Falcon aims to have a fleet of more than 50 modern private jets by late 2026.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don’t have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.comInstagram and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Oleg Kafarov
Group Director – Brand Marketing
Alex Group Investment
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7aefc30-206a-4c60-8387-ed957df6fa32

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001052840

Web Desk

Related Articles
Africa Press Releases

Fortrea Announces AI-Driven Partnership with Medidata to Increase Diversity in Clinical Trials

Web Desk

Collaboration leverages Medidata AI to improve access and participation of diverse population groups in clinical studies DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced a partnership with Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences […]
Africa Press Releases

Casio lance une G-SHOCK de taille moyenne

Web Desk

Avec une lunette en métal de luxe et un cadran dimensionnel TOKYO, 29 septembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. a annoncé aujourd’hui la sortie du dernier ajout à sa gamme de montres antichocs G-SHOCK. La GM-S110 est une montre combinée numérique-analogique de taille moyenne dotée d’une lunette en métal luxueuse et d’un cadran dimensionnel. La nouvelle montre […]
Africa Press Releases

[INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project® Drives Web3 Innovation in World-First Collaboration with Lamborghini, Steve Aoki, Krista Kim, and RM Sotheby’s

Web Desk

The 1:1 NFT plus the last physical Aventador Coupé auction closed at $1.6MM – placing the purchase price in the top 10 brand new Lamborghinis ever sold at auction. New York, NY, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project, in collaboration with Lamborghini, leading metaverse artist Krista Kim, 2x Grammy-nominated […]