Faces and Figures from Antiquity – Gods, Warriors and Emperors – Headline TimeLine’s 3 March Antiquities & Ancient Art Auction

Day One (3 March) is the flagship sale with the most important highlights and a dedicated printed catalogue; 4-7 March sessions are online-only and more accessible; Coins, Weights, Tokens & Medals follow on 10-11 March

Roman Marble Bust of Mars, the God of War

HARWICH, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TimeLine Auctions, the British saleroom renowned for expertise in museum-level antiquities, will present a major Antiquities & Ancient Art Auction on 3 March 2026 (Day One). Day One is accompanied by a printed catalogue, featuring a tightly curated selection of Roman Marble Sculpture, Greek Pottery, Fine Ancient Bronzes, Ancient Jewellery and Roman Gemstones.

Among the leading highlights are Roman Marbles, including a Life-Size Roman Marble Head of Hermes 1st-2nd century A.D.) and a Roman Helmeted, Cuirassed Bust of Mars, carved in the late Roman period with martial authority and classical refinement. Monumental Roman taste is further reflected in a Life-Size Marble Torso of a Ram, possibly for display in a grand villa or bath complex, its naturalistic modelling capturing strength and movement.

Greek artistry is represented by a rare Attic Black-Figure Alabastron (circa 500-480 B.C.), decorated with a vivid battle scene between a Greek warrior and a Scythian archer – a narrative associated with the age of the Persian Wars.

Life-Size Roman Bearded Head of the Greek God Hermes

Day One also features exceptional bronzes. A substantial Roman Bronze Robed Torso displays elegant drapery and rich ancient patination, and an Egyptian Bronze of Horus Standing upon an Antelope embodies divine symbolism and sacred animal iconography from the Late Period-Ptolemaic era (664-30 B.C.). A focal point in the gem section is a finely carved Roman Agate Cameo Portrait of the Emperor Augustus, underscoring the miniature arts and imperial imagery prized by the ancient elite.

Following the Day One sale, the auction continues online-only from 4-7 March, presenting a wide-ranging selection of affordable ancient art and antiquities across multiple collecting categories. The March programme concludes with a dedicated Ancient Coins sale on 10-11 March, alongside weights, tokens, medals and books.

Auction start time: 8:00am US Eastern / 1:00pm GMT.

Bidding: Absentee, by telephone (book 48 hours in advance), or live online via TimeLine’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers (https://www.liveauctioneers.com/en-gb/auctioneer/1191/timeline-auctions-ltd/?srsltid=AfmBOopZQ5Tl1ApJ6byF7kAx5wVo0Cv7QtXiEHaPkz1RsakvysIgeYRK), Invaluable (https://www.invaluable.com/auction-house/timeline-auctions-9mq71klbbn?srsltid=AfmBOopDgX2EPIInKWVdn-dlfQkRdeL_58E_xxXqx32vb0_7w8cXY4oV), The Saleroom (https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/timeline-auctions-limited)

Payments: GBP accepted. Worldwide shipping available.

Questions: +44 (0) 1277 815121 or [email protected] (Aaron Hammond).

Online: https://timelineauctions.com

