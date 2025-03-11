Expedite Action on Women’s Bank, Other Critical Interventions – Female Journalists Group Urges Government



Accra: The Female Journalists for Women and Rural Development in Africa (FJ-WoRDA) has called on the government to take urgent steps to fulfill its promise to establish a Women’s Bank. It observed that access to financial resources remained a major challenge for many women, particularly those in rural areas, and the establishment of the bank would empower them economically for the benefit of their families and communities.





According to Ghana News Agency, the group made the call in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mrs. Shirley Asiedu-Addo, and copied to the agency in commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8. FJ-WoRDA, concerned with the current state of education, also entreated the government to restructure the School Feeding Programme to ensure that targeted underprivileged children, particularly in rural Ghana, could access it.





The statement added that a well-structured and efficiently managed feeding programme is crucial in ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to hunger, as nutrition plays a key role in learning and development. The female journalists group further advocated for the establishment of at least one survivors’ shelter in each region to provide safety, protection, and rehabilitation for victims of domestic and gender-based violence.





‘Many abused persons, especially women and children, lack access to safe spaces where they can seek refuge and support. It is time for concrete action to address this critical gap,’ it said. FJ-WoRDA congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her election to the office of Vice President, indicating that her achievement was an inspiration to women across the nation and beyond.





‘This milestone is a victory for gender equality and a powerful message that with determination, competence, and opportunity, women can lead at the highest levels,’ it added. The group renewed its commitment to advocating for policies and initiatives that uplift women and rural communities, calling on all stakeholders, including government, civil society, and the private sector, to work concertedly to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

