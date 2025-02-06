General

Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah Appointed Deputy CEO of the Minerals Commission

Accra: President John Mahama has appointed Mr Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah as the new Deputy Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission. Mr Anyimah is expected to bring strategic leadership to the Commission during a critical period for Ghana’s mining sector due to his extensive experience in Environmental, Health and Safety, Engineering, and Quality Assurance/Quality Control.



According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Anyimah’s career spans key industries, including construction, oil and gas, and energy. He possesses expertise in pipeline and piping inspection, welding quality control, environmental management, and regulatory compliance. His academic qualifications include multiple degrees such as an MSc in Energy and Environmental Management from the University of Central Lancashire in the UK, an LLB from KAAF University in Ghana, a BSc in Management Studies from Central University College, and an HND in Civil Engineering from Takoradi Technical University.



Mr Anyimah has held significant roles in leading organizations such as ORSAM Oil and Gas and Amaja Oilfield Limited, ensuring operational efficiency, compliance, and safety. His professional certifications and active membership in esteemed industry bodies reinforce his expertise in quality assurance, environmental sustainability, and regulatory frameworks.



Mr Anyimah’s appointment is expected to strengthen the Minerals Commission’s capacity to regulate and promote sustainable mineral resource development. His leadership, technical knowledge, and commitment to regulatory excellence will play a vital role in ensuring that Ghana’s mining sector remains competitive, transparent, and environmentally responsible.

