Elephant Attack Claims Lives of Two Tourists in Zambia National Park



Lusaka: An adult elephant has attacked and fatally injured two women in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, local authorities said. The victims, a 67-year-old New Zealander and a 68-year-old Briton, were on foot in the bush with an armed game ranger when the incident occurred.

According to Ghana News Agency, the women encountered a female elephant with her calf at a river crossing and attempted to retreat by another route. Despite the game ranger firing warning shots, the elephant attacked the group. Both women sustained broken bones and injuries from the animal’s tusks, leading to their deaths.

African elephants, known as the largest land mammals on earth, can reach up to three meters in height and weigh up to 4.6 tons. Female elephants can be particularly aggressive if they perceive a threat to their young, which may have contributed to the attack.

Tourists in many African national parks and protected areas are typically required to travel in vehicles to minimize the risk of dangerous encounters with w

ildlife. Nonetheless, walking tours through the bush and savannah are offered in some locations, providing an exceptional natural experience despite the potential risks.