Electricity Power Issues Disrupt Water Supply in Volta Region

Volta: Water supply in the Volta Region has been affected due to disruptions in electricity power supply. According to Ghana News Agency, the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the region reported interruptions in water supply from several production centers due to power supply challenges.

Mr. Ransford Nii Djan Amoo, Volta Regional Production Manager for Ghana Water Limited, stated in a release that the affected plants include Kpando, Agordome, and Kpeve. He detailed that the Kpando Water Treatment Plant (WTP) experienced a power phase loss early on May 3, 2025, at 0600 hours, which temporarily halted production. However, with prompt intervention from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Kpando District, the issue was fully resolved, and water production resumed.

Mr. Amoo further explained that the Agordome Water Treatment Plant faced low voltage issues on May 2, 2025, at 1600 hours, affecting production activities. The Sogakope District ECG responded swiftly, resolving the problem and allowing the plant to resume normal operations.

Meanwhile, the Kpeve Water Treatment Plant is currently dealing with unbalanced phase voltages since May 2, 2025, at 1600 hours. ECG personnel are diligently working to address the issue, and normal production is expected to resume immediately upon resolution.

Mr. Amoo extended apologies for the inconvenience caused and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted water supply. He also mentioned that updates would be provided regularly.