Ehi to Benefit from Ultra-Modern ICT Lab and Community Centre Project



Ehi: The Ehi community in Ketu North Municipality is set to receive an ultra-modern ICT Laboratory and Community Centre, an initiative championed by the Charity Galley Foundation for Education, led by its founder, Mr. Agbeko Odione Kumordzie. The project, when completed, will serve over 22 basic schools within the area, providing students with enhanced access to digital literacy and modern learning tools.





According to Ghana News Agency, this marks the second major educational facility by the Charity Galley Foundation, following the successful establishment of a similar ICT centre at Agbozume Sonuto, the hometown of Mr. Kumordzie. He explained that his drive to invest in such facilities was to honor the memory of his late mother, Madam Charity Galley, whose name the foundation carries, and to create lasting opportunities for young learners across the region.





Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, expressed excitement about the development, noting that he immediately secured land for the project upon learning of the initiative. He also supported the construction with 500 bags of cement. Mr. Agbana praised the gesture, stating that success was born of action, and opportunities favored those who act first. He encouraged other well-meaning individuals and organizations to come on board to support the project. “Let’s roll, get ready to donate,” he urged.





The community has welcomed the project with enthusiasm, anticipating the socio-economic and educational transformation it promises to bring to Ehi and its surrounding communities. The official sod-cutting ceremony for the project is scheduled for Monday, November 3rd, and will be graced by the Council of State Member representing the Volta Region, H.E. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, the Ketu North MCE, Rev. Martin Amenaki, along with other distinguished dignitaries and stakeholders.

