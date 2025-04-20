ECOWAS Prepares for a Special Summit to Tackle Regional Challenges



Accra: The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is gearing up for a special summit aimed at tackling the numerous challenges the regional body is currently facing. The summit will focus on the future of regional integration in West Africa and multilateralism.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, disclosed this information during his keynote address at a High-Level Policy Dialogue. This event was organized by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), in collaboration with the Social Science Research Council’s African Peacebuilding Network (APN) and the Conflict Research Network (CORN) West Africa. The dialogue revolved around the theme ‘Understanding Geopolitical and Strategic Changes in West Africa: Emerging Challenges and the Future of West Africa’.

The dialogue provided a platform for stakeholders to deeply reflect on innovative frameworks and mechanisms that can address emerging challenges in West

Africa in the medium to long term. This is within the context of relevant articles of the 1993 ECOWAS Revised Treaty and the changing geopolitical and strategic context in the region.

Dr. Musah highlighted that as ECOWAS approaches its 50th anniversary, the organization has been celebrated for its pioneering interventions and successes in various areas of community life, including inclusive regional economic integration, norm setting, and innovative internal resource mobilization techniques. Despite these achievements, Dr. Musah noted that ECOWAS’s trajectory has been uneven and calls for introspection, rectification, and repositioning towards the future.

He stated that the Authority of Heads of State and Government has directed the Commission to commemorate this milestone in a manner that is both celebratory and reflective. The celebratory aspect will involve showcasing ECOWAS achievements, cultural unity and diversity, and renewing its commitment to regional integration. Festive activities will launch in

Accra next week and culminate in Lagos, Nigeria, where the ECOWAS Treaty was adopted on May 28, 1975.

The reflective aspect will involve bottom-up deliberations across the region on various aspects of regional integration. Key actors in these discussions will include citizens, traditional and regional leaders, civil society organizations, the media, women and youth, academic and research institutions, the private sector, and organized labor. The topics will range from regional peace, security, and stability to sustainable development, digital transformation, and partnerships in the era of multipolarity.

The outcomes of these discussions are expected to be synthesized into a Compact for adoption by ECOWAS decision-making organs at the Special Summit. Dr. Musah described the summit as a rallying point for people across the region to reimagine and recommit to a collective path forward, with regional integration as the foundation of a shared future.

While preparations for the Special Summit are still underway,

Dr. Musah assured that WANEP, APN, CORN, and other regional CSO networks would actively participate in the events, consultations, and meetings leading up to this historic summit. He expressed confidence that the great ideas harnessed during these meetings would be incorporated into preparatory documents for consideration by the ECOWAS Authority at the summit.