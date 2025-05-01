ECOWAS Plans Regional Platform to Address Security Challenges in West Africa

Accra: Representatives of the National Peace Councils and Committees within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are convening in Accra to strategize the formation of a unified regional platform aimed at bolstering peace and security across the sub-region. This initiative has been deemed essential due to the persistent threats of violent extremism and the rising political instability witnessed in recent years.

According to Ghana News Agency, the urgency of this move is underscored by the official withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from ECOWAS in January 2025, triggered by military coups and a surge in extremist activities. Dr. George Amoh, Executive Secretary of Ghana’s National Peace Council, highlighted during the opening of the three-day ECOWAS Regional Meeting on Peace and Mediation in Accra that the gathering would serve as a platform for member states to exchange insights and strategies for enhancing peace and security within the sub-region.

The meeting aims to fortify the peace infrastructures of ECOWAS member states, facilitating prompt conflict resolution, promoting good governance, and reinforcing democratic values throughout the area. Dr. Amoh emphasized the critical role of peace and security in fostering socio-economic development and stressed the importance of strategic frameworks to manage local conflicts before they escalate nationally.

Ms. Anna Lixi, Head of Governance and Security, European Union Delegation in Ghana, remarked that the ECOWAS Peace, Security, and Governance Project aligns with the European Union’s strategic agenda to prevent conflicts in Africa. She affirmed the EU’s commitment to providing logistical and technical support to peace councils within ECOWAS member states to address local conflicts effectively.

“Our partnership with ECOWAS signifies our dedication to peacebuilding and is part of a broader effort to support Africa-led solutions for achieving national and regional peace and security,” she stated.

The meeting is expected to culminate in the issuance of a communique outlining the consensus on establishing a common regional platform dedicated to conflict prevention in the sub-region.