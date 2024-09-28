ECOWAS Court kicks off 2024-2025 Legal Year with 38 scheduled cases, 20 judgments



The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, has resumed its activities for the 2024-2025 legal year, with 38 cases set for hearings by the end of September at its headquarters in Abuja, following a two?month judicial vacation.

The court also scheduled the delivery of 20 judgments including rulings during this period.

On September 24, 2024, the Court began its first session with hearings for seven cases: Rev. John Joseph Hayab v. The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Meville Roberts v. The Republic of Gambia, Alhaji Barry v. The ECOWAS Commission and Anor and The Incorporated Trustees of Expression Now Human Rights Initiative v. The Republic of Nigeria.

Others are Portia Otto Alagba and 2 Ors v. The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Festus A. Ogwuche and 25 Ors v. The Federal Republic of Nigeria and 15 Orsand Mamadou Cellou Dalein Diallo and Ors v. Etat de Guinee

Presiding over the session, the President of the Court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, extended a warm welcome to the legal professionals and hi

s colleagues, marking the beginning of the new legal year.

He emphasized the importance of the upcoming months, stating: ‘We acknowledge that there are significant cases and pending matters that will demand our attention in the coming months. The Court remains committed to addressing these diligently, in line with our mandate.’

At the end of the session, several cases were adjourned, including: Rev. John Joseph Hayab vs The Federal Republic of Nigeria (ECW/CCJ/APP/40/23) -adjourned to November 13, 2024, Portia Otto Alagba and 2 Ors vs The Federal Republic of Nigeria adjourned to November 13, 2024, Mamadou Cellou Dalein Diallo and Ors vs Etat de Guinea adjourned to November 13, 2024 and Alhaji Barry vs The ECOWAS Commission and Anor adjourned sine die for consolidation

Additionally, the following cases were adjourned for judgment: Meville Roberts v. The Republic of Gambia, The Incorporated Trustees of Expression Now Human Rights Initiative v. The Republic of Nigeria.

One case, Chief Festus A. Ogwuche

and 25 Ors v. The Federal Republic of Nigeria and 15 Ors was discontinued upon application of the applicant.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting regional integration, justice, and respect for human rights across West Africa.

Source: Ghana News Agency