Duck Creek Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner® 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the SaaS P&C insurance core platforms market, today announced Duck Creek Technologies has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® “Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America”. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

“Our low-code, configurable SaaS platform helps insurance carriers stand out in today’s competitive market. We continue to enhance our platform through AI, machine learning and by bringing new solutions to carriers, including Payments Facilitator, to grow their business with speed, efficiency and an excellent customer experience,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. “We are proud to be recognized again this year by Gartner as a Leader in the P&C insurance technology space. As we look ahead, we will continue to enrich our platform by providing more for carriers to stay ahead of their competition including eliminating upgrades through Active Delivery and increasing efficiency and scalability with multi-tenancy.”

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Duck Creek’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here

Source: Gartner Reports: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham October 2024

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

