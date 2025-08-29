Driver Jailed for Motorbike Theft at Asesewa



Odumase-krobo: The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old driver, Emmanuel Aboku, to six years in prison for stealing a motorbike belonging to a farmer at Asesewa in the Eastern Region. Aboku was convicted on the charge of stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).





According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector John Brahene, stated that the complainant, Albert Nahi, a 56-year-old farmer from Akotoe village near Asesewa, reported the theft of his black Haojue motorbike with registration number M-21-GR 3036, valued at GHS17,000. On July 24, 2025, at around 0600 hours, Mr. Nahi had parked the motorbike at the Star Oil Filling Station in Asesewa before traveling to Accra. However, upon his return the following day around 1600 hours, he discovered the motorbike was missing.





The Chief Inspector revealed that police investigations, supported by CCTV footage from the filling station, identified Aboku as the perpetrator of the theft. A manhunt ensued, resulting in his arrest on August 16, 2025, at Asesewa. During interrogation, Aboku confessed to the crime in the presence of an independent witness and guided investigators to Anyesu Village, where the stolen motorbike was recovered.





The prosecutor further noted that the accused was charged and brought before the court. After reviewing the facts and his admission of guilt, the court sentenced Aboku to six years’ imprisonment. Inspector Brahene emphasized that the sentence is not only intended to punish the offender but also to deter others from engaging in similar criminal activities within the Krobo enclave.

