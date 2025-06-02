Dr Agyemang Rawlings Commits to Getting Lupus Treatment Captured Under NHIS



Accra: Dr Zenator Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, has declared her commitment to spearheading a robust advocacy campaign to include Lupus treatment under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Recognizing the financial burden associated with diagnosing and treating the chronic autoimmune disease, she emphasized the necessity for this advocacy to ensure that Lupus is adequately covered by the Scheme.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Agyemang Rawlings made these remarks during an event commemorating World Lupus Awareness Day at Parliament House in Accra. She highlighted the evolving nature of autoimmune diseases, which are becoming increasingly prevalent and affecting numerous lives. As a Board Member of the National Health Insurance Authority, she underscored the urgent need for medical professionals to prioritize Lupus due to its widespread impact, despite the absence of precise statistics.





Dr Agyemang Rawlings further stressed that making Lupus visible should encompass more than advocacy. It should include training sufficient healthcare workers to aid in early diagnosis and treatment, as well as providing financial assistance for treatment. Support from families and caregivers, including psychological, emotional, and physical aid, is also crucial.





Mrs. Emma Halm Danso, Executive Director of Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation, echoed the call for urgent action to enhance diagnosis, treatment, and education on Lupus. She expressed concern over the limited number of rheumatologists in Ghana, noting that there are only three in the entire country, which complicates early detection and diagnosis. Mrs. Danso urged the Ghana Health Service to prioritize Lupus in its health promotion efforts, as misdiagnosis and lack of awareness have contributed to underreported cases.





Mrs. Danso shared the emotional toll that Lupus takes on patients and their families, advocating for NHIS inclusion to alleviate out-of-pocket costs. She highlighted the inadequate effectiveness of current medications available on the National Health Insurance.





Mr. Ebenezer Djietror, the Clerk to Parliament, called on Ghanaians to act as ambassadors within their communities to support those affected by Lupus. He urged the nation to prioritize early diagnosis, enhance treatment options, and increase investment in research, commending the Foundation’s efforts in raising awareness.





World Lupus Day, first observed in 2004, aims to highlight the significance of the disease. Ghana ratified the World Lupus Proclamation in 2017, and although a cure remains elusive, medications and lifestyle adjustments can help manage the disease. Research from the National Rheumatology Center at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital indicates approximately 84 new cases of systemic Lupus Erythematosus are diagnosed annually in Ghana, with at least seven new cases reported each month. Ghana joined the global community in marking World Lupus Day on May 10.

