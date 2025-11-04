Dormaa Senior High School Reports 70 Percent of Fresh Students Have Arrived



Dormaa-ahenkro: Mr. Thomas Asante Armstrong, the Headmaster of Dormaa Senior High School (Dormass) in the Bono Region, has announced that approximately 70 percent of the 219 newly admitted students have reported to the school. He indicated that these students were placed under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and addressed concerns regarding the sale of school uniforms.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Armstrong clarified that the school was not involved in selling uniforms to fresh students. Instead, he emphasized that the school authorities were rigorously following the standards set by the Ghana Education Service (GES). He further explained that parents and teachers had come to an agreement with a supplier to provide an alternative type of uniform temporarily while waiting for the official uniforms from GES.





Mr. Armstrong stated, “We don’t sell school uniforms here; however, we direct parents to the supplier for them to make their own purchase for their children and wards.” He also mentioned that the school had undertaken renovations, including work on the kitchen and the repair of faulty school buses, ensuring that accommodation for the new students would not be an issue.





He highlighted a challenge where some students who had opted for boarding status were placed as day students. Mr. Armstrong explained that the government had already allocated funds for the boarding students’ meals, making it difficult to accommodate changes at this stage. The school has officially notified the relevant authorities and is awaiting a response to resolve this issue.

