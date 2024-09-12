Don’t allow self-seeking politicians to influence you with money to foment trouble – Youth advised



Nana Ketu Adosua VIII, the Chief of Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region, has advised the youth not to allow themselves to be influenced by money from self-seeking politicians to foment trouble in the elections.

He said being used to foment trouble was counter-productive and advised them to concentrate on their grooming to be useful future leaders.

Nana Adosua made the call at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting organised by the Gomoa East Office of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) at Gomoa Potsin, where leaders of political parties there signed a declaration form to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.

The meeting, on the theme: ‘Together we can build Ghana, Get involved,’ was attended by chiefs, queen mothers, religious bodies, PWDs, youth groups and Civil Society Organisations in Gomoa East Constituency, who called on all residents to contribute their quota for peace to prevail in the area.

‘Politicians who are behind violent upheavals in the country have their chi

ldren outside the country and will give you some small amount of money to cause violence against your own brothers and sisters,’ Nana Adosua stated.

He said violence could lead to one being killed, maimed or imprisoned and urged society to reject such people and called on the politicians to avoid using abusive language against each other in their campaigns and focus on issues to help the electorates make informed choices.

‘Peaceful election will go a long way to attract investors and tourists to establish industries and factories in Gomoaman to give jobs to the unemployed youth who travel to urban centres to seek greener pastures, which are not available,’ he added.

Mrs Mercy Esi Essien, the Central Regional Deputy Director of the Commission, noted that the Commission was carrying out its core mandate even amid its limited resources towards peace and stability in the country.

She said IPDC was established to promote peaceful elections for political stability, adding that Ghanaians as peace-loving people w

ould not want anything to destabilise the country.

She encouraged various political leaders in Gomoaman to continue to talk to their followers to embrace peace before, during and after the December elections.

Mr Charles Paintsil, the Director of Gomoa East NCCE, said the IPDC served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among political parties and the citizenry to address electoral concerns, promote tolerance and mitigate potential conflict.

He said the NCCE had embarked on educational campaigns with a focus on several key areas including money in politics, misinformation/disinformation, religious tolerance and electoral violence.

Source: Ghana News Agency