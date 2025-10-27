Director Calls for Collective Education on HPV, Meningitis and Typhoid



Tumu: Mr Clifford Vengkungmwini, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Health Administration, has called on stakeholders in the Risk Communications and Emergency Committee to intensify community education on key public health concerns, including Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, meningitis, and typhoid fever. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Tumu, Mr Vengkungmwini emphasized the importance of coordinated health communication to ensure accurate information reaches all corners of the community.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Vengkungmwini highlighted the completion of the HPV vaccination campaign, which began on October 7, 2026. However, he noted that vaccination efforts would continue as part of routine immunization for girls aged nine to 14 years. He commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other partners for their collaboration during the exercise. The campaign recorded a high acceptance rate among parents and young girls in Sissala East, attributed to strong community engagement and public education through media and health workers.





Mr Vengkungmwini pointed out that the HPV vaccine is safe and effective in preventing cervical cancer in women, with only a few mild reactions reported. He explained that targeting girls aged nine to 14 years for the vaccine is crucial as they are usually not yet sexually active, making vaccination most effective in preventing future cervical cancer infections.





On the topic of meningitis, Mr Vengkungmwini urged residents to be vigilant as the dry harmattan season approaches, a period when cases of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) typically rise. He advised the public to avoid overcrowded areas, sleep in well-ventilated rooms, and report early symptoms to health facilities.





Regarding typhoid fever, Mr Vengkungmwini expressed concern over increasing cases across the municipality, attributing the rise to poor hygiene and unsafe food practices. He advised the public to ensure cleanliness in food and water consumption, frequent hand washing, and minimizing eating from unhygienic sources.





Mr Vengkungmwini appealed to committee members to use their platforms in schools, churches, mosques, or local associations to amplify public health messages, especially where funding limitations have hindered broader outreach activities. Mr Rahaman Obeng, the Sissala East Disease Control Officer, noted high transmission rates of diseases like typhoid due to open defecation and advised regular hand washing with soap under running water.





Stakeholders raised concerns about water quality, haphazard burial practices, and the need for frequent screening of food vendors. They urged the Food and Drugs Authority and environmental health to ensure timely licensing of operators. The meeting emphasized the need for continued stakeholder collaboration to strengthen community awareness and preventive health behavior across the Sissala East Municipality.

