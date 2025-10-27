Development Insights Hub Inaugurates Ghana Evaluation Week



Accra: Development Insights Hub (DIH), a sustainable and inclusive development non-profit organization, has inaugurated the Ghana Evaluation Week in Accra. The event was themed ‘Ghana’s Evaluation Journey: Progress, Challenges and the Way Forward.’





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Osama Makkawi Khogali, UNICEF Representative Ghana, emphasized that the event marks a significant step in Ghana’s journey to enhance its monitoring and evaluation systems. He reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to evidence-based development, accountability, and inclusive progress for every child and citizen in Ghana.





Mr. Khogali highlighted that Ghana has made considerable advancements in institutionalizing monitoring and evaluation over the years. This progress is attributed to the collaborative efforts of government institutions, development partners, and stakeholders, who have worked together to build systems that generate, analyze, and use data for effective decision-making. He noted that the forum is a strategic move to unify the sector and promote the use of data across the nation.





Mr. Kwabena Agyei-Boakye, Founder of Development Insights Hub, reflected on Ghana’s active role in the Monitoring and Evaluation sector in Africa. He noted that the country has undertaken various reforms and initiatives aimed at embedding the culture and practice of monitoring and evaluation within the public sector. The event seeks to raise awareness and foster knowledge sharing on evaluation practices, trends, and innovations.





“Our goal is to increase the demand, generation, and use of evidence to improve development and impact of public policies and programs,” Mr. Agyei-Boakye stated. He added that the event offers practitioners and stakeholders the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills by developing evaluation frameworks, tools, and approaches to meet sector demands.





The event featured participation from key organizations in the Monitoring and Evaluation sector, including the Ghana Monitoring and Evaluation Forum, Ghana Institute of Planning, Twende Mbele, and the African Evaluation Association.

