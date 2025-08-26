Dennis Adutwum Wins CEOs Penalty Shootout at 2025 Joy Sports Tournament



Accra: The Chief Executive Officer of GeniusLoci International, operators of the Luckiest Lottery, Mr. Dennis Adutwum, has been declared the winner of the CEOs Penalty Shootout at the 2025 Joy Sports Invitational Tournament, held in Accra over the weekend. Mr. Adutwum, who displayed impressive composure and precision at the highly anticipated event, was cheered on by his employees and spectators as he converted the decisive kick to seal his victory.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Adutwum’s triumph drew loud applause from spectators who hailed his performance on the pitch. In recognition of his win, Mr. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, presented Mr. Adutwum with the trophy amid cheers and jubilations.





The CEOs Penalty Shootout has become one of the most exciting highlights of the Joy Sports Invitational Tournament, which brings together business leaders, employees, and sports fans for a fun and competitive display of skill. Mr. Adutwum, after his victory, thanked his team and supporters, saying that the tournament fostered camaraderie among corporate leaders as well as emphasized the role of sports in promoting unity and wellness at the workplace.

