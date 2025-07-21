Delegates, Party Stalwarts Arrive for NPP Delegates Conference



Accra: Traffic is building up around the University of Ghana Stadium as thousands of delegates and observers converge for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference. Over 5,500 delegates are expected to attend the conference, where they will vote on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution.





According to Ghana News Agency, the conference aims to deliberate on key reforms, including the potential abolition of the Special Electoral College system used to elect the party’s presidential candidate. Other proposals include restructuring Constituency and Regional Executive Committees and establishing Electoral Area Committees to strengthen the party’s grassroots.





The event, on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Together with our Values’, seeks to promote unity and harmony within the party and work together to recapture power in 2028. When the Ghana News Agency arrived at the Conference venue Saturday morning, hundreds of delegates had already arrived, with some arriving as early as 0500 hours.





There is heavy police presence within and outside the Stadium to ensure law and order. The Police, in collaboration with the party, strictly ensured that only accredited persons accessed the stadium. Meanwhile, some traders had secured spots around the stadium to conduct brisk business, selling party paraphernalia and souvenirs.





In separate interviews, some party delegates said they were impressed about the arrangements thus far and appealed to leadership to expedite deliberations and close the conference on time. A key reform proposal from the Frank Davies Committee seeks to expand the delegate base for electing the next NPP flagbearer. Party officials argue that the current system lacks inclusivity and may encourage vote-buying due to the limited number of eligible voters.





If endorsed by a two-thirds majority, the proposal will amend Article 19 of the Party’s constitution. The NPP has scheduled its presidential primary for Saturday, 31 January 2026, to select a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections. The date was approved by the National Council following a meeting of the National Executive Committee on June 17, 2025, and will not be subject to discussion at the Conference.

