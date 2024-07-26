Data-driven decision-making, key in ensuring robust road infrastructure



Mr Lawrence Lloyd Lanquaye Lamptey, Deputy Chief Executive, In-charge of Maintenance, Ghana Highway Authority, says a shift towards data-driven decision-making in the road sector is a necessity in their pursuit of excellence.

He said data-driven decision-making has empowered them to adapt to changing needs, stay alert, respond swiftly to emerging trends and challenges, and ensured that road infrastructure remained robust and relevant.

Mr Lamptey was speaking at a seminar in Ho, in the Volta, organised by the Authority for its engineers in charge of maintenance.

The programme aimed to equip the participants with the latest knowledge and skills in data collection, analysis, and application, and also enhance their expertise and capacity in road maintenance and visual road condition survey.

The participants were expected to engage with experts, explore cutting-edge technologies, and participate in practical sessions that enhance their ability to leverage data in their daily operations.

Mr Lamptey said the th

eme: ‘Data-Driven Decision-Making for Road Maintenance and Improvement Process,’ underscored their commitment to leveraging data to enhance road network’s reliability, safety, and efficiency.

He said data-driven decision-making optimised resource allocation, stating that by analysing data on road usage, traffic patterns, and wear and tear, they could prioritise maintenance activities where they were needed most, ensuring that resources were used efficiently and effectively.

Mr Lamptey said data-driven decision-making improved predictive maintenance by identifying potential faults ahead of time, resulting in cost-effective fixes and longer road lifespans.

He said roads were the arteries that drive economic growth, connect communities, and ease the movement of goods and services, and that addressing rising construction and maintenance difficulties required thorough planning, ongoing monitoring, and a proactive approach.

He stated that the introduction of new technologies and data analytics had transformed

how they approached road maintenance, as they now had tools to collect, analyse, and interpret massive volumes of data, providing them with deeper insights into road conditions and allowing them to make informed decisions.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the Highway Authority for its commitment to maintaining the roads.

Madam Faustina Oppong Yeboah, Volta Regional Director of Highway Authority, urged the Authority to use modern data gathering and analysis to better manage scarce resources and improve road repair interventions.

She stated that road infrastructure, like any other structure, deteriorated over time, therefore, trustworthy real-time data was important to make informed judgements, allocate resources, and address rapid deterioration.

Madam Yeboah said the roads had seen increased traffic and axle weight over the years, resulting in flaws and damages; yet the authority continued to employ traditional methods of monitoring road conditions, which were costly and error-pro

ne.

Source: Ghana News Agency