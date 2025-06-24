CVCO, Health Officials Lead Vaccination Drive in Mafi Kpoviadzi



Mafi Kpoviadzi: The Community Vulnerable Children Organization (CVCO), in collaboration with the Central Tongu District Health Directorate, organized a community sensitisation event at Mafi Kpoviadzi to promote awareness and encourage participation in routine childhood and adult vaccination programs.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event, themed ‘Protecting Every Child, Engaging Every Adult,’ aimed to boost vaccination rates, enhance service delivery, and incorporate COVID-19 vaccinations for lasting public health benefits. The initiative, which took place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, focused on educating the community about the significance of vaccines.

Mr. Gustav Boni, Executive Director of CVCO, emphasized the importance of education in fostering vaccine acceptance. He stated that a well-informed community is more likely to participate in vaccination programs without hesitation. Mr. Boni urged residents to engage in vaccination drives organized by the Ghana Health Service to protect themselves and their

families.

Highlighting the GAVI CDS Year 3 Project, Mr. Boni discussed its role in supporting COVID-19 vaccine distribution and encouraging the uptake of childhood and adult vaccinations. He called on parents to ensure their children receive all necessary vaccines, noting the importance of the 12 vaccines currently administered in Ghana for the health of the community.

Mr. Cyril Amedorme, Head of the Kpoviadzi Health Center, reinforced the message, stating that vaccination is the most effective tool against childhood diseases. He encouraged the community to utilize the services offered.

Madam Vera Xoese Nyamata, the District’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and Disease Control Officer, provided education on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), discussing the virus’s transmission, health implications, and the preventive benefits of the HPV vaccine. She highlighted that a woman dies every two minutes from cervical cancer globally, often caused by HPV. The first batch of HPV vaccines recently arrived in

the country, targeting girls aged 9 to 14 before they become sexually active.

Madam Nyamata stressed that HPV is not only a women’s issue, noting that men can be affected as well. She encouraged parents to ensure their children’s participation in vaccinations, emphasizing the vaccine’s effectiveness against HPV.

Togbe Afutu Kwaku Addo V, Chief of Mafi Kpoviadzi, praised CVCO and the Health Directorate for their initiatives and pledged the community’s support for the vaccination campaign. The event concluded with community members expressing gratitude for the program and reaffirming their commitment to public health through vaccination.