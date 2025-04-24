CSIR-SARI Empowers Farmers with Environmental Safety Management Training

Botanga: Farmers under the Botanga Irrigation Scheme in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region have participated in a day’s training workshop aimed at enhancing their understanding of environmental safety management in agriculture. The workshop brought together combine harvester and tractor operators, rice and vegetable farmers, research institutions, agricultural extension agents, seed producers, and women engaged in the rice processing value chain.

According to Ghana News Agency, the training focused on environmental assessments, noise control measures, safety precautions, proper use of agrochemicals, and practical demonstrations on the use of personal protective equipment. Participants were also introduced to soil and water conservation techniques, air pollution control strategies, and community health and safety practices.

The workshop formed part of the implementation of the second phase of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) project. This initiative is being carried out by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI) in partnership with AfricaRice, funded by the African Development Bank Group.

Mr. Alex Yeboah, Acting Head of the Rice Improvement Programme at CSIR-SARI and TAAT II Project Focal Person, speaking during the training at Botanga, said it was to enhance farmers’ capacity for environmental safety management. He said this was to contribute to a healthier environment, improve public health, and support the long-term sustainability of agriculture. He emphasised the importance of compliance with environmental safety regulations to minimise risks and penalties while improving crop yields and reducing chemical contamination.

Mr. Yeboah urged participants to adopt environmentally friendly farming practices to reduce costs associated with excessive chemical use, water wastage, and soil degradation to build a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector. Dr. Ramson Adombilla, Research Scientist at CSIR-SARI, introduced participants to soil and water conservation practices with emphasis on the use of agronomic strategies, mechanical and physical barriers pertaining to soil manipulation to reduce runoff rates and erosion. He indicated that such practices improved the moisture retention rate of soil and enhanced nutrient use efficiency in agricultural lands. Dr. Adombilla recommended measures such as tied-ridges, conservation tillage, crop rotation, and intercropping to ensure more resilient farming practices.

Mr. Karim Jato Sayibu, Programmes Officer at the Environmental Protection Authority, educated participants on the Authority’s mandate and emphasised the need for farmers to adopt safe environmental practices to enhance crop production and protect their health. He encouraged farmers to identify and assess potential environmental hazards linked to agricultural activities and to take proactive measures to minimise their impact. He called for the creation of noise maps to visualise and address high-noise areas in farming communities as a way to reduce noise pollution and safeguard public health. He further called on farmers to use only approved agrochemicals and pesticides, avoid environmentally harmful practices, and embrace sustainable farming methods.

Dr. Ahmed Seidu, an Entomologist at CSIR-SARI, spoke on the safe handling and use of pesticides in crop production, saying pesticides could have serious and even fatal consequences, including symptoms of poisoning, hence the need to handle and use the products responsibly. He touched on some of the symptoms of pesticide poisoning, mentioning tiredness and dizziness, headache and blurred vision, skin rashes, stomach cramps and diarrhea, and eye irritation among others.

Participants commended CSIR-SARI and partners for the training and pledged to implement the knowledge acquired to safeguard their health and boost agriculture in their communities. The participants received various personal protective equipment, including masks, knapsack sprayers, headgears, wellington boots, and gloves, among others.