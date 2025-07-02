Creative Writing Conference Held in Tamale to Inspire Young Writers



Tamale: A creative writing conference has been held in Tamale to equip aspiring writers and young journalists with foundational skills in storytelling, news writing, and creative expression. The day-long event featured hands-on workshops, expert presentations, and interactive sessions, providing participants with valuable learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities.





According to Ghana News Agency, the conference was organised by the Manasseh and Friends Creative Writing Clinic and sponsored by MTN Ghana and Star Oil. Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and lead facilitator, said the initiative aimed to mentor and inspire the next generation of writers in northern Ghana. He explained that the programme was in response to numerous requests from young people seeking guidance on the writing process.





‘You do not need to be famous to start writing. Begin where you are, write about what you see, and let your voice make a difference,’ he urged. He stressed the importance of honesty, curiosity, and clarity in writing and encouraged participants to read widely and practise consistently to improve their craft.





A major highlight of the event was the recognition of 13-year-old Miss Abane Ellen Selikem Akolgomah, the youngest participant. She received a laptop and books authored by Mr. Azure in honour of her passion and commitment to writing. Describing the conference as ‘inspiring and life-changing,’ Miss Akolgomah appealed to the organisers and sponsors to continue the initiative to help build a culture of reading and writing among the youth.





Madam Benedicta Daana, another participant, praised the conference, particularly the breakout sessions, for their depth and practical value.

