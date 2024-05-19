Crash reported for helicopter carrying President Raisi in Iran’s northwest



A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and senior officials in northwestern Iran has suffered a crash with no information available yet on potential injuries or damage.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz Friday prayer leader Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem and a number of others were also on board the helicopter.

IRNA correspondent says rescue and relief teams have been dispatched to the area and search operations continue.

Foggy weather and the impassability of the area has made the search operations difficult.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told Iran’s state television that due to the tough weather conditions, it may take time for the search and rescue team to reach the site of the crash.

He expressed hope that the team will reach the site soon and convey more informat

ion.

This story is developing.

Source: Ghana News Agency