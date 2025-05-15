Cradle Care Foundation Supports Nursing Mothers on Mother’s Day



Dawa: Cradle Care Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the wellbeing of mothers, children, and vulnerable groups, has donated essential supplies to nursing mothers in celebration of Mother’s Day. The Foundation donated baby diapers, wipes, disinfectants, and 30 pieces of three-yard clothes to 30 nursing mothers who gave birth within the past month at the Lekpongunor CHPS Zone at Dawa, located in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the gesture, which brought smiles to the beneficiaries, formed part of the Foundation’s efforts to support new mothers in their postnatal journey. Maame Akosua Serwaa-Gyening, a nurse with the Ghana Health Service and Founder of Cradle Care, said the donation was a heartfelt recognition of the resilience and hard work of mothers. ‘We are here to celebrate mothers for their strength and the special care they give to their children and to society. After childbirth, mothers need support, especially with clothing and ot

her basic supplies. This is our way of showing love,’ she stated.

She urged the nursing mothers to remain dedicated to the growth and wellbeing of their children, and called on husbands to provide support to ease the burden on their wives. ‘Motherhood demands patience, the fear of God, and constant love and support from partners,’ she said, adding that mothers must also be encouraged to practice exclusive breastfeeding, attend postnatal clinics, and pay close attention to their babies’ development.

Madam Martha Sottil, Resident Midwife at the Lekpongunor CHPS Zone, expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the timely support. She noted that the CHPS compound had improved antenatal and postnatal attendance due to community outreach initiatives. ‘We run pregnancy school services to educate women on pregnancy-related issues, including risks and preparedness. In the past, turnout was low, but thanks to ongoing interventions, more women are now participating,’ she said.

Mrs Jayne Boahene, a Board Member of t

he Foundation, encouraged the mothers to remain vigilant in their parenting. ‘There is no school more demanding than motherhood. As you raise your children, be mindful of the people who influence their lives. Stay close to them, just as Mary stayed close to Jesus in the Bible,’ she advised.

The 30 mothers collectively delivered 30 babies-14 boys and 16 girls. The oldest baby is one month and one week old, while the youngest is approximately two weeks old. As the mothers departed with their gifts, many expressed gratitude for the support and said they felt encouraged knowing they were not alone in their journey. The Foundation’s Mother’s Day celebration left a lasting impact on the nursing mothers and underscored the importance of community care in maternal health.