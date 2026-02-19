Coventry Announces Expanded Relationship with NAIFA

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, today announced a new category-exclusive national sponsorship agreement with the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA). Under the agreement, Coventry will serve as NAIFA’s exclusive Gold sponsor in the life settlement category, supporting advisor education and engagement around the secondary market for life insurance.

As part of the sponsorship, Coventry will support several of NAIFA’s key national initiatives and events throughout 2026, including the FSP Institute, the Congressional Conference, and the National Leadership Conference, as well as Life Happens programming. The collaboration is designed to expand NAIFA members’ access to educational resources and practical perspectives on the role of life settlements within broader financial planning strategies.

“Advisors are being asked to deliver more holistic, informed guidance as clients’ needs evolve, particularly around unneeded or underperforming life insurance policies,” said Reid Buerger, Chief Executive Officer of Coventry. “NAIFA plays a vital role in supporting advisors, and Coventry is pleased to contribute its expertise to that mission. Through this sponsorship, we seek to enhance advisors’ understanding of the secondary market for life insurance and the role that life settlements may play in broader planning conversations.”

Coventry has a longstanding relationship with NAIFA and has previously supported the association through its Limited and Extended Care Planning Collective. This expanded sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to advancing advisor education and providing resources that support informed, client-focused planning. Coventry encourages members to visit the dedicated NAIFA resources page to begin exploring the exclusive benefits now available to them.

The NAIFA sponsorship is part of Coventry’s broader approach to engaging advisors through established national professional organizations, providing education and market insight on the secondary market for life insurance. By working with organizations that reach advisors across practice models and career stages, Coventry aims to support informed planning conversations and thoughtful consideration of life settlements as an integral part of comprehensive financial planning.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, operating an integrated platform across four complementary verticals: the secondary market for life insurance, longevity lending, life insurance and annuity distribution, and insurance technology. Through these businesses, Coventry expands financial options for policyowners, provides capital solutions backed by life insurance policies and other longevity-linked assets, broadens access to protection and retirement products, and applies technology to enhance pricing, risk management, and operational efficiency across the life insurance ecosystem.

Guided by a longstanding commitment to consumer rights and market integrity, Coventry leverages its leadership position to raise industry standards, expand consumer choice, and responsibly develop institutional-quality life insurance-backed investment solutions. Over its history, Coventry has acquired more than 23,000 life insurance policies, completed more than $50 billion in longevity-linked transactions, delivered more than $6 billion to policyowners, and originated more than $1 billion in life insurance-linked loans. To learn more about Coventry, visit Coventry.com.

Media Contact: Jonny Shiver Vice President, Marketing [email protected] (215) 836-8300

