Court Remands Forty-Eight Ivorians Over Illegal Entry in Accra



Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has remanded 48 Ivorians into prison custody over illegal entry. All of them pleaded not guilty to entering the country illegally and staying without acquiring the requisite permits. The court, presided over by Madam Basilia Adjei-Tawiah, ordered that they be brought back on November 3, 2025. Three of their accomplices, Saran Kone, Belinga Grace Divine, and M’balla Kone, who collapsed in front of the court, could not be arraigned.





According to Ghana News Agency, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, presenting the facts, said on October 7, 2025, the police had intelligence that some foreigners, numbering over a hundred, had been seen around Kuntunse-Satellite near Amasaman, whereas their mission at the area was unknown. The police moved to the area and met them in a house at Kuntunse-Satellite, but when they were interrogated, they refused to give their real identity to the police.





The prosecution stated that the accused persons were arrested and brought to the CID Headquarters for investigation. It was established that they entered Ghana illegally between February and September this year and had been working as Q-Net marketers without documents. ASP Haligah said further investigations disclosed that all the accused persons had no legal documents permitting them to stay and work in Ghana. After investigations, they were charged with the offence and arraigned.





Before the accused persons were remanded, the prosecution prayed the court for more time to investigate Q-Net, the accused persons’ employer, and to prepare its disclosure. Additionally, the prosecution argued that the accused persons were flight risks, did not have a place of abode, and if granted bail, they might not avail themselves for trial.





The names of the accused persons are: Toure Blandine, Albmu Fofona, Kindho Habibatta, Eofana Binjamin, Alan Fofans, Abdoulaye Quedrago, Watara Madi, Watara Adams, Bolly Moussa, Fadima Fofana, Fatime Fofana, Moussa Sytla, Don Camera Ibrahima, Michel Cisse, Kourouma Altassane, Francios Kone, Norbert Fofona, Muktar Kone, Karbante Gilbert Camara, Usmane Fofana, Yao Moussa, Maria Mbah, Alimo Banga, Shella Oteh, Chantel Fanwi, Exoucee Bengono, Elangue Yolande, Alba Atangana, Jeaneno Traore, Majoli Molo, Maria Dembele, Maelle Moya, Akowe Ginette, Emakuley Tingum, Shawn Bonyi, Miriene Agnoung, Rose Ali, Tresor Kuama, Marina Aliou, Nanje Solange, Vivi Tagere, Mado Kango Edea, Rose Nguefack, Raisa Leonova, Adele Soni, Honorine Awah, Bah Baky, and Akringa Amandine.

