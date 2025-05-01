Court Grants GHC200,000 Bail to Alleged Leader of Car Theft Syndicate

Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC200,000.00 bail with two sureties, one to be justified, to an alleged car rental theft syndicate leader. Nana Anderson Abeka, 37, accused of running a nationwide car rental theft and fraud operation, pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing, fraud, and forgery.

According to Ghana News Agency, Police Chief Inspector Dzigbordi Nego informed the Court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, that Abeka, also known as Nana Anderson, Essel Kof Elvis, and Wilson Kojo Bismark, is unemployed. His alleged accomplice, Gideon Baah, accused of aiding him in the theft, remains at large.

Abeka was arrested on April 5, 2025, at a hideout in Atasemanso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region. Investigations revealed he fraudulently rented a Hyundai Elantra, registration GT 114-25, on March 25, 2025, from a car rental partner of the complainant using forged ECOWAS identity and driver’s license cards with different names but his photograph.

Abeka allegedly deceived the complainant into handing over the vehicle at Community 25, Tema, later failing to return it and disabling its tracking system. Further investigations uncovered that between January and March 2025, Abeka was involved in stealing several vehicles using similar fraudulent methods, including a Kia Forte at Haatso, a Honda Civic at Amasaman, and a Kia Ultima at Spintex, all in the Greater Accra Region.

Police found he received GHS4,000.00 for each stolen vehicle. Upon his arrest, he admitted the offence and led investigators to a location in Millennium City, near Kasoa, believed to be Baah’s residence, but Baah was not found. Efforts to apprehend Baah, also known as Nana, are ongoing, the Court was told.