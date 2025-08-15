Compassion Ghana Rallies Youth for SDG-Driven Development



Somanya: Compassion International Ghana has marked this year’s International Youth Day in Somanya with a call for education, skills training, and positive lifestyles to empower young people to build a sustainable future. The event, held at the Somanya Roman Catholic Parish Hall, was on the theme: ‘Local Youth Action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond: Youth Empowerment for a Sustainable Future.’ It brought together students, teachers, community leaders, and government representatives.





According to Ghana News Agency, Ms. Mary Mawusi-Koukoyi, National Youth Development Specialist at Compassion International Ghana, explained the need to empower young people to become responsible future leaders. She said that the organization has been equipping youth with skills in robotics, solar technology, and ICT to prepare them for the demands of the modern world. ‘The children have shown resilience and commitment toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,’ she said. ‘However, we must address the worrying trend of drug abuse, smoking, and other harmful lifestyles. Parents should be more aware of their children’s activities to help guide them.’





Ms. Mawusi urged the youth to avoid illegal activities that offered them only temporary satisfaction but lead to long-term damage. She stated that drug addiction often resulted in crime, poverty, and wasted potential, noting; ‘Nothing good comes easy. Focus on your goals, reduce peer pressure, and commit to building a better future.’





Dr. Matthew Nkoom, a lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, encouraged young people to be agents of change in their communities. He commended initiatives where youth recycled plastic waste into pavement blocks, creating jobs and reducing environmental pollution. ‘There is no excuse for not getting an education,’ Dr. Nkoom said, citing Ghana’s free basic and secondary education policies, as well as scholarships for cocoa farmers’ wards and initiatives to ease entry into university. ‘Even if you achieve nothing else, be educated,’ he stressed.





Mr. Jonathan Narh Nomo, Somanya Cluster Youth Coordinator for Compassion International, urged the youth to acquire multiple skills. ‘If you complete university and have no job, your trade skills can sustain you and even make you self-employed,’ he said. He cautioned young people against allowing themselves to be used in chieftaincy disputes or other negative activities.





Somanya District Police Commander, Superintendent Kingsley Abrokwa, warned youth against engaging in criminal activities, noting that convictions for felonies such as theft and defilement cases would leave permanent records that could affect their future opportunities. The Somanya cluster of Compassion International includes Klo Agogo, Kpongunor, Agormanya, and Ahinkwa Child and Youth Development Centres, Oyibi Adamrobe, Somanya, Odumase in the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo municipalities.

