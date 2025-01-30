Communication Minister-Designate Promises Efficiency, Streamline New SIM Registration Process



Accra: The Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has unveiled plans to introduce a revamped SIM card registration process to address the challenges faced by Ghanaians during the previous exercise in 2022. During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Parliament on Thursday, Mr George criticised the previous government’s approach, which required cardholders to visit various Mobile Network Operators (MNO) offices to link their SIM cards with their Ghana Cards. This led to long queues, inefficiencies, and SIM card blockages or withdrawal of essential services for non-compliant individuals.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr George assured the committee that the new SIM registration exercise would be more efficient and streamlined, leveraging technology to cross-reference data with the National Identification Authority (NIA) database. This approach, he explained, would eliminate the need for long queues and simplify the process for Ghanaians. Mr George added that under his leadership as a Minister, the new process would utilise technology to verify SIM card holders, reducing the need for physical visits to MNO shops. He said: ‘We will use technology to cross-reference that against the NIA’s database and all biometric databases, and only instances where there is a disparity would require you to visit an MNO shop,’ he explained.





Mr George emphasised that the new process would not only benefit Ghanaians but also the telecommunications companies themselves. ‘Today, as we speak, the telcos cannot truly verify who is holding their SIM card. It is even in their own benefit for us to do this process and do it properly,’ he added.

