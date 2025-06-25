Collaborative Efforts Key for Local Development, Says Ahafo Ano South-West DCE



Mankranso: Mr. Abubakar Sedik, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South-West in the Ashanti Region, has emphasized that effective collaboration between technocrats and Assembly Members is essential for sustainable local development. He noted that the ability of Assembly Members to enact by-laws, spearhead revenue generation, and initiate development projects at the local government level could only be successful with the active support and expertise of technocrats.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Sedik made the statement while addressing Conveners of various sub-committees, Heads of Departments, and other key officials of the Assembly during an Executive Committee meeting held at Mankranso. He highlighted that meeting the development needs of communities at the grassroots level requires the synergy of technical advice from professionals and the authority of political leaders.





He stressed that while expert guidance was crucial, it must be complemented by the support and leadership of elected representatives. He called for mutual understanding, dedication to duty, and a strong sense of civic responsibility from both technocrats and Assembly Members. This collaboration, he said, would not only foster development but also secure a legacy for all involved in the Assembly’s progress.





Mr. Sedik reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership and welcomed ideas and suggestions from all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or ethnic background. “My doors are always open, and I do not discriminate,” he stated. The purpose of the meeting was to finalize development plans and strategies ahead of the upcoming General Assembly meeting, where they will be presented for deliberation and approval.





On behalf of the Executive Committee, Mr. Paul Atsu Agebezudor pledged full cooperation and a strong working relationship among all departments to help achieve the district’s development goals.

