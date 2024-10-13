CNC deploys drama to school pupils on child marriage in Central Region



The Centre for National Culture (CNC) in the Central Region has scaled-up its awareness campaigns against child marriage throughout the region.

The campy is laced up with hilarious educational entertainment through compelling dramas performed by the CNC Drama Troupe amidst captivating choreographies and cultural dances.

The theatrical showpiece has endeared many students, community leaders and the public to the CNC train, as it journeyed from Nyanyano and Fetteh in the Gomoa East Municipality to Ayieldo, Abaka and Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District.

Many patrons at a similar durbar at Abaka in AAK District were thrilled with scintillating performances on the ordeal child marriage victims go through amidst intermittent thunderous applause and infectious laughter.

The CNC drama troupe portrayed the harrowing experience of a 12-year-old girl from Abaka who was coerced into marriage as a second wife to a 50-year-old Fisherman due to destitution.

Despite the sombre nature of the story, the mas

terful piece, managed to infuse a touch of humour as the young girl turned 18 years old with three children, navigating through her challenging circumstances.

Amidst the hushed whispers, giggles and chuckles of students and the resonant voices of adults, a young girl who had endured a similar ordeal could not contain her tears which streamed down her face.

Driven by a resolute determination to succeed, the victim’s fervent aspiration of becoming a teacher in her community materialised after overcoming numerous obstacles without any support.

Many pupils from both private and public schools were captivated by the enlightening content presented in the engaging drama.

In solidarity with the campaign, the students proudly exhibited placards bearing the pledge: ‘I vow to protect children from abuse.’

The event, themed ‘For our bright future, end child marriage now, ‘was part of the Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA) project, funded by UNICEF.

Other partners are the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU), Ghana Educa

tion Service, Ghana Health service, Social Welfare and Community Development and the AAK District Assembly.

Providing an overview of the campaign, Mr Ebenezer Kofi Nti, the Regional Director for CNC, said the initiative aimed to address the fundamental causes of child marriage within communities and diminish its prevalence in the region.

By shedding light on the intricate factors fuelling child marriage, such as gender disparities, poverty, social norms, cultural and traditional practices and teenage pregnancy, the campaign sought to harness the power of theatre to educate and inspire community members and stakeholders to collectively combat child marriage.

Miss Yvonne A Kwarah, the District Social Welfare Director, characterised child marriage as a violation of human rights and a harmful traditional custom that disproportionately impacts girls.

She emphasised that the detrimental practice leads to numerous negative health and developmental consequences, impeding girls’ economic and personal empowerment.

V

iewing child marriage as a critical development and human rights concern, she stressed the imperative of a united effort to address it.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services in the District, Ms Gladys Hannah Oppon, highlighted various socio-economic and cultural factors contributing to child marriage.

They include education levels, teenage pregnancies, poverty and cultural norms like early betrothal, exchange of girls for marriage, and pressure from influential individuals.

To tackle this issue, she emphasised the importance of strategies focusing on girls’ education retention, prevention of teenage pregnancies, economic empowerment of girls and enforcement of child marriage laws in Ghana.

Also, there should be implementation of tailored advocacy programmes to educate key stakeholders, as well as adolescent girls and boys, on the ramifications of child marriage.

Madam Dorcas Tandoh, the District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and Mr Isaac Ekow Mensah, the District Cul

ture Coordinator, urged children to report all forms of sexual and gender-based violence for appropriate redress.

Source: Ghana News Agency