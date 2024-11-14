Cloudera to Acquire Octopai’s Platform to Deliver Trusted Data Across the Entire Hybrid Cloud Data Estate

Octopai’s best-in-class data lineage and catalog platform to provide discoverability, quality, and governance for enterprises to enhance data-driven decision making

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Octopai B.I. Ltd. (Octopai) to acquire Octopai’s data lineage and catalog platform that enables organizations to understand and govern their data. The transaction will significantly add to Cloudera’s data catalog and metadata management capabilities.

Enterprises are under increasing pressure to incorporate data-driven decision-making into their business operations. They want to utilize their data for AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics initiatives, requiring a comprehensive data intelligence strategy to find all the relevant, contextual, and trusted data across the company. But for many enterprises—particularly those in finance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications that deal with highly regulated, sensitive, and voluminous data—having a complete purview of the entire data estate still proves challenging as they require capabilities over multiple data solutions across hybrid environments.

“As data-driven organizations adopt hybrid, distributed data architectures, being able to automatically manage metadata is critical to providing a unified self-service view of the data,” said Sanjeev Mohan, principal analyst at SanjMo. “Unified metadata strategies lead to analytic insights that data consumers trust. They also ensure security, increase governance, and provide a consistent view across the entire data estate. Augmenting Cloudera’s data management, governance, and AI capabilities with Octopai’s enterprise-ready, multi-layered data lineage over 50 data source connectors, and automated metadata management leads to a comprehensive metadata and data intelligence solution.”

Founded in 2016, Octopai transformed the metadata management landscape by leveraging automated data mapping and knowledge graphs to enrich and activate metadata to deliver insights into the data landscape. This, coupled with an intuitive experience and AI copilots, accelerates the use of high-quality data for analytic and AI outcomes. Today, Octopai customers at leading enterprises save time on change or impact analysis, reduce errors and costs in their data operations, and comply with evolving regulations.

Octopai’s automated solutions for data lineage, data discovery, data catalog, mapping, and impact analysis across complex data environments complement Cloudera’s modern data architecture strategy. With the built-in metadata management and multi-dimensional data lineage from Octopai, Cloudera customers can get visibility across a myriad of data solutions so they can fuel their AI, predictive analytics, and other decision-making tools with trusted data. Customers can also expect improved:

Data D iscoverability – Quickly find relevant data in complex and distributed data sets across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, as well as understand data origins and their reliability. This clear visibility into the data source, history, and transformations ensures decisions are based on accurate and trusted data.

Data Quality – Trace the journey of data from its source to its current state. With Octopai, customers can resolve data quality issues that lead to unreliable data, poor decision-making, and substandard data products, ensuring trusted, quality data is leveraged across the enterprise.

Data Governance – By automatically mapping and cataloging data across systems into a knowledge hub, with detailed insights into data flows, transformations, and processes, Octopai can help enterprise customers comply with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more.

Migration Assistance – Apply partner-driven lineage and the Octomize AI genAI agent for data teams to mitigate risks, reduce errors, and ensure migrated data remains accurate, consistent, and usable when moved to a new environment.

“When using data to make business-critical decisions, enterprises can’t afford to have blind spots or inaccuracies, and they certainly shouldn’t let identifying trusted data slow down progress,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. “Our customers need to auto-discover data across multiple repositories, show deep lineage of assets both within and outside the Cloudera estate, and leverage a robust data catalog to identify data assets that can be consumed. The acquisition of Octopai’s platform enhances Cloudera’s data, analytics, and AI platform, enabling customers to have greater visibility of their data regardless of their data management provider.”

“Cloudera and Octopai represent a perfect symbiosis by bringing together centralized data and metadata management,” noted Yael Ben Arie, CEO of Octopai. “By combining Octopai’s metadata capabilities with Cloudera’s comprehensive data, analytics, and AI platform, we’re addressing the critical challenge of understanding and governing data across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. This acquisition will establish the Octopai data lineage and catalog platform as the standard for metadata management while accelerating Cloudera’s mission of preparing customers for the AI era. We’re excited to bring enterprise-grade data lineage and metadata management to organizations at an unprecedented scale.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and Cloudera anticipates the closing of the transaction will occur before the end of November 2024. For more information on Cloudera’s acquisition of Octopai’s platform, read the Cloudera blog .

To learn more about how Cloudera can enable your organization to derive more value from your largest data volumes, visit: www.cloudera.com/products/cloudera-data-platform .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

